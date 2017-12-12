Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Two candidates removed from the nomination process over allegations of corruption

 

In Summary

  • The new primary election to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017
Advertisement
By The Citizen Reporter

 The ruling party, CCM, has cancelled the primary election for the Singida North constituency over allegations of corruption.

Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole said in a statement on Tuesday, December 12 that CCM Secretary General of the party has annuled the primary election in accordance to the powers bestowed to him by the party’s constitution after reports of buying voters emerged.

 CCM members who aspire to be nominated for the Singida North Constituency would, therefore, be required to take the forms on Wednesday, December 13, Mr Polepole noted.

 The CCM statement mentioned those who are being investigated for corruption as Haider Gulamali and Elia Mlangi. The two have also been blocked from participating in the Thursday primary election.

 “The issue of these two is in the hands of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau,” Mr Polepole noted.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Udsm students land Barclays scholarships

Twenty four university students have won full scholarships from Barclays bank in a new skills

Hanang widows finally defy the odds

Widows and poor women from the Barabaig community in Hanang District, Manyara region can now wear

  • News
    Unpaid teachers arrears cited as reason for shoddy performance  
  • News
    50 vehicles cleared at port to implement JPM order  
  • News
    Magufuli calls for action against media promoting moral erosion  