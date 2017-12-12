By The Citizen Reporter

The ruling party, CCM, has cancelled the primary election for the Singida North constituency over allegations of corruption.

Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole said in a statement on Tuesday, December 12 that CCM Secretary General of the party has annuled the primary election in accordance to the powers bestowed to him by the party’s constitution after reports of buying voters emerged.

CCM members who aspire to be nominated for the Singida North Constituency would, therefore, be required to take the forms on Wednesday, December 13, Mr Polepole noted.

The CCM statement mentioned those who are being investigated for corruption as Haider Gulamali and Elia Mlangi. The two have also been blocked from participating in the Thursday primary election.