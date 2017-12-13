Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Two candidates removed from the nomination process over allegations of corruption

The new primary election to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The ruling party, CCM, has cancelled the primary election for the Singida North constituency over allegations of corruption.

Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Humphrey Polepole said in a statement on Tuesday, December 12 that CCM Secretary General of the party has annuled the primary election in accordance to the powers bestowed to him by the party’s constitution after reports of buying voters emerged.

 CCM members who aspire to be nominated for the Singida North Constituency would, therefore, be required to take the forms on Wednesday, December 13, Mr Polepole noted.

 The CCM statement mentioned those who are being investigated for corruption as Haider Gulamali and Elia Mlangi. The two have also been blocked from participating in the Thursday primary election.

 “The issue of these two is in the hands of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau,” Mr Polepole noted. 

