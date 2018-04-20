By By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Morogoro South Member of Parliament (CCM) Omary Mgumba said by remaining silent on the missing Sh1.5 trillion uncovered in the in the 2016/17 CAG report, lawmakers will not do government justice.

Speaking on Thursday evening, April 19, when debating the budget of the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Mr Mgumba said lawmakers were charged with advising the government and not otherwise.

“We have discovered shortcomings in the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report that shows Sh1.5 trillion missing. We should do justice to the government by speaking the truth,” he said.

“The important thing is that the CAG is keeping an eye on our behalf (legislators) who represent the citizens. When the CAG speaks, he does so on our behalf and citizens who are owners of natural resources,” he said.

He criticized MPs who had become spectators of the missing money, noting that it was not the right thing to do.