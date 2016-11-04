CCM legislators given Sh2.7bn bribe: Mbowe

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament and Chadema chair Freeman Mbowe yesterday asked President John Magufuli to sack Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa for allegedly engineering the award of Sh2.7 billion in bribes to influence CCM legislators to pass the Media Service Bill 2016 and the 2016/17 and 2020/21 National Development Plan.

Mr Mbowe who is also the MP for Hai asked President Magufuli to form an independent judicial commission of inquiry to probe the corruption.

The bombshell was dropped yesterday morning during the questions to the Premier session where Mr Mbowe informed the Premier there are claims that last Tuesday (October 25) CCM legislators held a caucus chaired by Mr Majaliwa and graced by CCM secretary general Abdulrahman Kinana where they had discussed the Media Bill.

It is alleged that during the meeting it was agreed that CCM lawmakers including ministers would be given Sh10 million each, which Mr Mbowe said was contrary to the Public Leadership Code of Ethics Act of 1995 and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Act of 2007.

“I want you (the Premier) to tell this House if the claims are true or false,” demanded Mr Mbowe.

The Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson quickly intervened and directed Mr Mbowe to ask policy based questions as the House Standing Orders required.

Not giving up, Mr Mbowe argued that leadership ethics and corruption are policy issues and insisted that the Premier responds to his question but Dr Ackson vetoed it. After the heated Question and Answer session with the Premier, Chemba (CCM) Juma Nkamia sought the chair’s guidance and demanded that Mr Mbowe proves before the House that the government had bribed CCM MPs. He said that personally, he was not aware of the bribery, which he dismissed as a deliberate move tarnish the party’s good image.

Momba MP David Silinde (Chadema) asked the chair to consider forming an independent team to probe the alleged scandal and to advise the House on the legal and disciplinary actions that could be taken against the culpable MPs.

Responding, Dr Ackson said since the matter is linked with corruption it was wise the issue was taken up by PCCB.

Outside Parliament Mr Mbowe, addressing members of the press, said the scandal was unprecedented and it was the first time all the 272 CCM MPs have been bribed to defend the government in Parliament.

Mbowe told journalists that at the party caucus, CCM lawmakers aired their concerns about the economic situation of the country and performance of the government and in a bid to cool their tempers it was agreed that the MPs would be paid.

“The guilty are always afraid, today for the first time the Opposition has not been tasked to provide evidence in Parliament concerning a serious allegation like this one.” What does that tell you? We have a compelling evidence to prove that CCM MPs were bribed, we know even the party officer who was dishing out the cash, she is called Maryam,” he said.

, adding ,“If the Premier had answered my question and confirmed that the MPs had been paid then I would have asked him to resign.”

According to Mr Mbowe CCM can’t defend themselves saying that the money is from their own sources since their highest income source is Sh960 million monthly subsidy which is not enough even to pay the party’s staff.

The opposition chief whip Tundu Lissu told journalists that this was the biggest test for President Magufuli who has been leading the anti-corruption war over the last one year. “We are going to officially write to him and request him to sack the Premier for engineering corruption, and ask for the independent judicial commission of inquiry to ascertain the truth of the matter, and we are ready to collaborate the commission should it be formed.”

The secretary of CCM MPs and Bukoba Rural legislator Jasson Rweikiza neither denied nor confirmed that CCM MPs received Sh10 million each.

He told The Citizen each party has its own sources of money and they are free to spend it the best way they know.”