CCM nominates Chiza to vie for MP seat in Buyungu constituency

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party CCM, has approved Chistopher Chiza to vie for MP seat in Buyungu constituency by election scheduled for August 12.

The decision was reached in a NEC meeting held today Tuesday July 10 in Dar es Salaam. The meeting was chaired by President John Magufuli.

The by election in Buyungu constituency in Kigoma region is held following death of its representative the late Kasuku Bilago in May this year.

In a statement released by party’s secretary for Publicity and Ideology Humphrey Polepole, the committee members have also hailed Dr Magufuli for effectively implementation of the party’s election manifesto.

“Members have also discussed the major changes that have been made in the party with the aim to improve the productivity and service delivery to the people,” read part of the statement.