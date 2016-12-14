CCM organs chopped in extensive reforms

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) yesterday endorsed sweeping reforms that will affect the party’s top organs.

The changes will see a sharp reduction in the number of members sitting in key committees. Also to be slashed is the number of meetings.

The party’s Central Committee (CC) will comprise 24 members, down from 34 currently. The CC is currently required to meet every two months, or six times year, but will meet three times a year, or every four months, once the changes are effected.

The number of NEC members is to be slashed by well over half from 388 to 158. NEC will hold its ordinary meetings twice a year, down from three times currently.

For the changes to take effect, the party will amend its constitution at an extraordinary congress scheduled for February, next year.

The changes are expected to come into effect towards the end of next year when the party embarks on internal elections.

Outgoing CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Nape Nnauye told a news conference yesterday that the changes were inevitable following a review of the party’s performance in last year’s General Election.

“We have decided to adopt the changes to increase efficiency within the party and give us more time to engage our members and other Tanzanians instead of spending valuable time organising and conducting internal meetings.

“For example, NEC has 388 members, and if you want all of them to speak briefly in one meeting and debate effectively, then you need a minimum of two days for that to happen.”

Earlier yesterday, the CCM chairman, President John Magufuli, urged NEC members to pass the reforms for the sake of the party’s future prospects.

“I know that some of you will be asking yourselves what will your fate be when the changes take effect. Rest assured that I’m here for you and I will never forget you. We passed the changes in the CC for the sake of our party’s development. I’m asking you to do the same,” he said.

The changes will also affect the party’s structure at regional and district levels where the positions of regional and district secretaries of finance have been abolished.

The regional and district political committees, which currently meet every month, will now sit every three months.

All positions within the party which are not recognised constitutionally have been scrapped.

They include youth wing commanders, patrons of the parents wing, advisors to the women’s wing and leader of regional chairpersons.

The Zanzibar situation

NEC also received an analysis of the political situation in Zanzibar and how the party fared in the last elections. However, the report was deemed shallow and a new task force was appointed to conduct a fresh analysis.

However, Mr Nnauye declined to give details of the report or name members of the task force.

New appointments

Dr Magufuli made three new appointments to the party’s secretariat, which were unanimously endorsed by NEC.

The new appointees include Mr Rodrick Mpogolo, who becomes the party’s new deputy secretary-general (Mainland). He takes over from Mr Rajab Luhwavi, who was recently appointed an ambassador-designate.

Mr Mpogolo served as a political advisor to the President before his appointment to the party secretariat.

Dr Magufuli also appointed Colonel Ngemela Lubinga as secretary of politics and international cooperation, succeeding Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, who is now Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Mr Humphrey Polepole has been appointed ideology and publicity secretary, taking over from Mr Nnauye, who is currently Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

Reaction

Reached for comment, Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation Executive Director Joseph Butiku said he was optimistic that the changes would help to restore ideals championed by the party’s founders, Mwalimu Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume.

“You are the first one to inform me about the changes…I wasn’t aware of this, but I believe that these are well-meaning reforms,” he said

University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Richard Mbunda said the move to slash the number of members sitting in key decision-making organs might not go down well with some party members.