CCM’s Polepole: Warioba draft was people’s voice

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM national executive secretary of ideology and publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said he supports the Draft Constitution produced by defunct Constitution Reforms Commission (CRC) that was chaired by Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba because it constitutes people’s opinions.

Speaking to MCL Digital team during his impromptu visit yesterday, he said CCM was cleaning up and reorganising itself by accommodating and practising the wishes of the people in order to smoothen completion of the process once it is resumed. “We are reforming CCM to ensure people’s opinions are respected and prioritised. We want public servants to respect the people and ensure no elements of selfishness remain in their minds,” he said, adding:

“The ruling party is aware that the document was a reflection of people’s demands, they want one person to hold one leadership position. Leadership positions should be separated from business and that is what we are doing,” he said.

According to Mr Polepole, a former CRC commissioner recent step to sack 12 senior members, demoting six and warning four others for violating rules and regulations was among measures taken to clean up the party, saying the constitution was “food which should be eated with clean hands.” He added: