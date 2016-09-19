CCM youth wing leader arrested

By Zulfa Musa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The regional chairman of the Chama cha Mapinduzi youth wing (UVCCM) in Arusha, Mr Lengai Ole Sabaya, has been apprehended by the police on alleged forgery of an identity card.

He is further alleged to have been masquareding as an intelligence officer using the said ID during which he fraudulently gained access to various service reserved for bonafide staff of the state organ.

Mr. Sabaya was arrested by the police around midnight on Friday at Milestone Bar along the Namanga road and found in possession of the forged document, which purportedly showed he was employed by the intelligence department.

A case has been recorded at the central police station in Arusha with file number 5055/2016, according to sources close to the police.

Further sources had it that Sabaya had used to ID to get free accommodation for six consecutive days at a local hotel in Arusha. He did not pay and instead surrendered the disputed ID and his Tablet mobile phone as an assurance he would settle the bill in later date.