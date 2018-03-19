CRDB Bank seeks Kimei successor

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The CRDB Bank chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Charles Kimei, is slated to retire in May 2019 and, in the even, the bank has initiated the process of getting his successor.

At the end of 2017, Dr Kimei announced his intention to retire come the year 2019, thus giving the bank 19 months to look for his successor.

For starters, the bank gazetted the vacancy on Monday, March 19, 2018, directing interested candidates to file their applications for the post not letter than April 1, 2018.

As one of the conditions for an applicant to be considered as a candidate who could succeed Dr Kimei, the bank’s advert requires that one must have not less than 15 years of working experience in financial institutions.

