By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CRDB bank is launching a new branch at Mlimani in Chato District, Geita region today, March 09.

The branch is officiated by President John Magufuli who is in the district for a short break.

The event is attended by deputy minister for Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji, minister for Energy who is also a legislator of Chato constituency, Dr Medrad Kalemani, Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Luhumbi and deputy minister for Minerals Dotto Biteko.