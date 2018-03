By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CRDB liquidity has increased to Sh4.4 trillion from Sh4 trillion in the last four months.

This was revealed on Friday March 9 by bank’s Managing Director Dr Charles Kimei in Chato district, Geita Region.

He made the remark during a ceremony to launch a new branch in Chato. President John Magufuli was a guest of honour during the ceremony.

“With the increase, we will be able to lower loans interest rate, a move which will benefit the private sector,” he said.