CRDB set to auction defaulters’ property

By Janeth Mesomapya; @jmesomapya; jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank customers whose loans repayment deadlines have expired will have their property listed as collaterals auctioned, bank official has said.

Few days after the financial institution declared a Sh2 billion loss, it has embarked on a drive to auction properties placed as collateral by its customers.

At least 100 houses have already been auctioned in the last few days, according to a CRDB official.

Yesterday the bank auctioned Tamal, a three star hotel located in Mwenge Suburb after its proprietor failed to repay the loan he accessed several years ago.

The hotel was reportedly sold at Sh1.1 billion yesterday morning to a customer whose name could not be established immediately.

When The Citizen reporter visited the area later in the afternoon, the cashier who didn’t want her name mentioned said they were also caught by surprise by the auction since their boss did not disclose it to them.

“We only saw people coming in and the exercise started. Our boss didn’t say anything to us either, so we can’t comment anything because no official information has been passed to us”, she said.

However, she said the hotel has since then been transformed into a hostel and it now accommodates about 100 students, who pay Sh100, 000 monthly.

Mr Simon Peter, a student from the Institute of Social Work who lives at the hostel said she was unaware of the auction.

He noted that should the information be true, they were set to demand for refund of the rent they paid in advance should there be any attempt to kick them out. When the CRDB public relations officer, Ms Tully Mwambapa, was contacted for comment, she declined to give details on the auction, noting that what had happened was a top-secret between the bank and its client.

“But there’s nothing new about auctioning properties because rules are open and I can’t just speak of one case while we have been doing this excise on a daily basis,” she explained.

She added that they have so far auctioned about 100 houses in the city in the past one week.

“Once the court rules on the auction we go ahead and execute it… there’s nothing we can do against it,” she said.

Last week, CRDB reported a Sh1.9 billion loss in the third quarter of this year.