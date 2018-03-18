CUF: Prof Lipumba’s attack on Maalim Seif prompts rejoinder

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) fraction led by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba said that the second-largest opposition political party in the United Republic of Tanzania was mollycoddling its secretary general, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad.

The Lipumba faction said this has denied inclusion of CUF members in the Zanzibar Revolutionary Council and government of national unity (GNU).

But, in a quick rejoinder, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui – the CUF deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) who is generally considered ‘loyal’ to Mr Hamad’s faction – dismissed Prof Lipumba’s claims saying that the party’s secretary general was boosted by the presidential votes he garnered during the 2015 general elections.

Speaking at the opening of the first meeting of the party’s governing council held at the CUF Buguruni offices in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, March 18, 2018, Prof Lipumba said the party has for a long time now been handling Mr Hamad with kid’s gloves.

“The song we sang together (once upon a time) – that ‘his gain’ was ‘our gain’ – had become deeply etched on his mind, and he translated that into ‘his loss’ being ‘our loss.’ As a result, we have missed opportunities in the (Zanzibar) House of Representatives which will adversely affect our party in Zanzibar politics. We have committed a grave mistake upon Zanzibaris,” Mr Lipumba said.

Reacting to Prof Lipumba’s statement, Mr Mazrui said that the people of Zanzibar demonstrated that they accepted and had faith in Mr Hamad through the votes they cast for him in the 2015 general elections.

“The votes he collected indicated that people have faith in him. On the contrary, electoral votes that are routinely cast for Prof Lipumba have been decreasing every time he contest, while Mr Hamad has been recording increasing electoral votes. Can’t Mr Lipumba see that?” he asked in virtual rhetoric.

“I’m a businessman, I usually make changes to strengthen my businesses whenever things seem to get bad. Therefore, we value him (Mr Hamad) because of his input…” he added.

In any case, Prof Lipumba said that his faction in CUF is targeting to continue with meetings, gathering together CUF leaders and citizens in general to strengthen the party in Zanzibar – and protect the Isle’s constitution which statutorily provides for a GNU system.