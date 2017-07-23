By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Some Members of Parliament, who were summoned by Civic United Front (CUF) leaders aligned to party chairman Professor, who is recognized by Registrar of Political Parties failed to turn up.

Until 11 am the MPs and councilors from Party’s Secretary Maalim Sharif Hamad didn’t turn up for the meeting, which was scheduled to start at 10am.

The meeting, which was called by party’s discipline and ethics committee Deputy Secretary Mr Masoud Omary, with an intent to discuss and come up with solutions with the ongoing power struggle in the party.

Speaking to The Citizen on a telephone, Speacial Seat MP Ms Saverina Mwijage, who was among those who were summoned, said she that she was not aware about the meeting.

“I am in Bukoba since yesterday. They usually write us official letters whenever there is such a meeting, but this time I have not received any letter,” she said.