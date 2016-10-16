CUF accuses police of harboring secret agenda against the party

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz hkimaro@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Members of the Civic United Front (CUF) supreme council, allied to party’s secretary general Mr Seif Shariff Hamad, has complained over the police decision to bar party’s meeting in Newala.

Speaking to journalist yesterday Mchinga Member of Parliament Mr Hamidu Bobali, who is also a member of the supreme council, accused the police harboring a secret agenda against the party.

“we were supposed to hold our meeting in Newala yesterday but in unprecedented circumstances police ordered us not to do so; we were really shocked because it is less than three months since the police allowed political parties to hold internal meetings,” said Mr Bobali.

Mr Bobali also questioned the police for allowing the CUF embattled chairman Professor Ibrahim Lipumba to hold a series of meeting in southern zone regions.