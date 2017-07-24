CUF disciplinary committee illegal: claim

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

CUF leaders supporting party secretary-general Seif Sharif Hamad yesterday claimed not to recognise the existing party disciplinary and ethics committee, accusing it of operating against the party’s constitution.

This is according to CUF deputy secretary-general in Zanzibar Nassor Mazrui, when he spoke to The Citizen by telephone yesterday.

He also accused the Registrar of Political Parties and Prof Ibrahim Lipumba of being used by CCM to destroy CUF future plans.

“I received the information about the meeting and I felt sorry for them because they knew nobody was going to attend it. The constitution of CUF does not recognise the so-called disciplinary committee,” he said.

This comes after some MPs, who were summoned by party leaders supporting the embattled chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who is recognised by the Registrar of Political Parties, failed to turn up for the disciplinary meeting scheduled for 10am yesterday.

The meeting was called by the party’s disciplinary and ethics committee deputy secretary, Mr Masoud Omary, to discuss and come up with solutions to the ongoing power struggle in the party.

Speaking to this reporter by telephone, Special Seats MP Khadija Salum, who was among those summoned to attend the meeting, said she didn’t recognise the committee, pointing out further that Prof Lipumba was not recognised by CUF constitution either.

“The party constitution does not recognise the existing committee, thus I could not attend the meeting,” she said.

For her part, Special Seats MP Halima Mohammed, who also was summoned to attend the meeting yesterday told this paper that the committee was fake, adding that the ongoing power struggle in the party would not be resolved until Prof Lipumba decided to step down from the position.

“As an MP, I always adhere to country’s Constitution and CUF constitution and not otherwise. I did not attend the meeting simply because, the party constitution does not recognise Prof Lipumba and the committee as well,” she pointed out.