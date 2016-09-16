CUF legislators allege registrar is siding with Lipumba faction

By Samuel Kamndaya; @TheCitizenTz; stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Members of Parliament from the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) yesterday warned the Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, against using his office to defend what they term as ‘selfish and personal’ interests of some people who are out to destabilise the party.

In their joint statement, read by leader of the party’s caucus in Parliament, Ms Riziki Mngwali, the MPs say it has gathered information to the effect that its (the party’s) suspended national chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba and some of his followers are doing everything possible to destabilise the party with the help of Judge Mutungi’s office.

“We will not allow the office of the Registrar of Political Parties to be used as a conduit for some suspended party leaders – with the help of some government machineries – to destabilise our party,” said Ms Mngwali.

She said the party’s 43 MP were supportive and shared the reasons behind which the CUF central committee recently decided to suspend Prof Lipumba and ten others.

Late last month, CUF suspended Prof Lipumba, who resigned personally from the post of the party’s chairmanship during the countdown to last year’s General Election.

The CUF deputy secretary general for Zanzibar, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, told reporters in Zanzibar late last month that Prof Lipumba, the deputy secretary general for the Mainland, Ms Magdalena Sakaya, and eight other CUF members, were removed from leadership positions and suspended from membership for various reasons. One member has been expelled and two others given stern warning.

While Prof Lipumba’s suspension is associated with the disruption of the August 21, 2016 National congress, Ms Sakaya has been suspended because of alleged failure to attend the August 28, 2016 Zanzibar meeting without sending an apology.

But Prof Lipumba has since remained adamant, dismissing the party’s decision to suspend him and claiming that he is still the senior-most leader up to the day the CUF National Congress will be convened to decide on his resignation letter.

He is reported to have appealed to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, seeking to be reinstated as the party’s senior-most leader.