CUF’s Hamad not invited to Z’bar Revolution fête

By Haji Mtumwa TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. CUF Secretary-General Seif Sharif Hamad will not attend Zanzibar’s 53rd Revolution Anniversary for the second time after the Zanzibar Government vowed not to invite him during this year’s commemoration.

Unveiling a report on the commemoration to reporters, the Minister of State in the Second Vice President’s Office, Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed, said they were not ready to offer him an invitation.

He further said they were not even ready to offer him any invitation of launching development projects if he would not declare to recognise the Government of Zanzibar and its President.

Mr Mohamed noted that the move by Seif Sharif Hamad not to recognise the Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, vividly showed he had no unity and cooperation between himself (Seif) and the government leading the country.

He noted that although Seif Sharif Hamad was the former first Vice President, he would not have the opportunity of being involved in the launch of various development projects due to his action.