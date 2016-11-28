CUF yet to get Sh460m govt grant

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) has not received government grant totaling Sh460 million since it became embroiled in leadership woes four months ago.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, CUF secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad said the party was entitled to Sh117 million per month, but they haven’t received the funds, which are discharged by the office of Registrar of Political Parties since August.

Troubles within CUF started when Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who resigned from his chairmanship last year, retracted his decision and announced that he was resuming office. The party’s general congress andorsed his resignation in August, a move which was hotly contested by Prof Lipumba and his supporters.

In September, the Political Parties Registrar Judge (ret) Francis Mutungi ruled in favour of Prof Lipumba.

CUF Supreme Governing Council moved on to strip of Prof Lipumba his party membership and the party’s guarantor’s council filed a case at the High Court protesting Judge Mutungi endorsement of Prof Lipumba.

According to Mr Hamad, the registrar first tried to back Prof Lipumba to receive the grant funds, but the chairman is not entitled to handle party cash.