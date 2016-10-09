By Valerie Msoka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges they face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote their empowerment and the fulfilment of human rights.

In Tanzania, the International Day of the Girl Child is one that brings attention to the issue of Child Marriage and highlights the fact that it is human rights, gender, health and cultural concern, and a major hindrance to the development of the country. This is because marriage to a girl under 18 year of age is espousing someone who is not physically and psychologically mature to take on responsibilities of raising a family and giving birth and has devastating effects to her future.

Various reports from global bodies such as UNFPA and Unicef show that child marriage results in high rates of maternal and child mortality, obstetric fistulae, premature birth, still birth HIV and domestic violation.

Statistics by a number of bodies show that girls younger than 15 are five times more likely to die in childbirth than women in their 20s.

Pregnancy is consistently among the leading causes of death for girls’ aged 15 to 19 worldwide. Child brides face a higher risk of contracting HIV because they often marry an older man with more sexual experience. Girls aged 15 – 19 are 2 to 6 times more likely to contract HIV than boys of the same age in sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite this fact, Tanzania is among countries with high marriage prevalence. According to the 2010 Tanzania Demographic Health Survey, on average, four out of 10 girls are married before 18 years. In Tanzania it is estimated that 37 per cent of women between 20 - 24 years old in 2000-2011 were married or in union by the age of 18.

On a regional level, the prevalence is high in Shinyanga at 59 per cent. Others are Tabora 58 per cent, Mara 55 per cent, Dodoma 51 percent, Lindi 48 percent, Mbeya 45 per cent, Morogoro 42 per cent, Singida 42 percent, Rukwa 40 percent, Ruvuma 39 percent, Mwanza 37 percent, Kagera 36 per cent, Mtwara 35 percent, Manyara 34 per cent, Pwani 33 per cent, Tanga 29 percent, Arusha 27 percent, Kilimanjaro 27 percent, Kigoma 29 percent, Dar es Salaam 19 per cent, and Iringa at eight per cent.

Various factors come to back up the continued practice of child marriage in Tanzania. The first is the outdated and discriminatory Marriage Act of 1971. Efforts by the NGO, Msichana Initiative against this law have borne fruit with a court ruling for its amendment within a year. When done, it will be a commendable step by the government and will also accelerate and strengthen efforts to end child marriage. This is because child marriage is almost exclusive within the context of poverty, harmful traditional practices and gender inequality. It is part of the social, cultural and economic dimensions.

According to a study by Child Dignity Forum, girls from the poorest 20 per cent of the households were more than twice likely to be married/in union before 18 than girls from the richest 20 per cent of the households. Poor families also marry off their girls as a means of protection, usually to older men.

Socially and culturally, girls do not carry the same level of importance as a boy and in poor families. It is therefore not important to educate daughters as is the case of a boy child.

In the context of harmful traditional practices, bride price also falls under this whereby among the poor, marrying off the girl is a way of attaining wealth through the bride price, that is to say, girls are used as a commodity. This should not be the case.

Thus as Tanzania commemorates the Day of the Girl Child, it is an opportunity to once again look at these contributing factors and, together, work towards ending this outated cultural practice.

As such, a demonstrated increase of commitment and resource across sectors invested in the reduction of child marriage; Greater involvement of all stakeholders including communities, the private sectors and CSOS; Increase percentage of children and adolescents-especially girl with access to birth registration and primary and secondary educating; Increase evidence-based programmes being implemented to end child marriage and an putting in place an effective monitoring and evaluation reporting system at District, Regional and National levels should be given upper hand.

Girls in Tanzania make up the world’s 1.1 billion girls1 who are part of a large and vibrant global generation poised to take on the future. Yet, according the United Nations, the ambition for gender equality in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) highlights the preponderance of disadvantage and discrimination borne by girls everywhere on a daily basis.

Only through explicit focus on collecting and analysing girl-focused, girl-relevant and sex-disaggregated data, and using these data to inform key policy and program decisions, we can dequately measure and understand the opportunities and challenges girls face, and identify and track progress towards solutions to their most pressing problems-in Tanzania.

As a particularly vulnerable demographic, adolescent girls face social, economic and political barriers. While they hold the potential to become leaders and effect change, their empowerment can be hindered by factors such as unwanted pregnancy, forced early marriage, gender-based violence and limited access to higher education and reproductive health services

The UN says much more can and needs to be done to harness the data required to ensure programs, policies and services effectively respond to the specific needs of girls. When we invest in girls’ health, safety, education and rights - in times of peace and crisis - we empower them to realise their dreams and build better lives for their communities. The plight of child marriage also needs a platform for facilitating children’s participation.

For girls like Assunta* who already have children and are being empowered to stand on their feet, such a day brings hope to them.

“Eeeh, at least I can say I have my day. I hope people will help us to stay in school and punish those who want to marry us and take us from school. All I ask is for everyone to be committed to protect me and help me when I get babies and I want to go to school…. talk to our parents so that we don’t get married. It is my day…aaaaah it is good that they remember us.”