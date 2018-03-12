Call for eye-checkups as world marks glaucoma week

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday asked the public to visit clinics and eye centers to screen for any early sins of glaucoma, a disease which damages eye's optic nerve and causes vision loss.

The public call was made by the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, during the launching of Glaucoma Week, set to be marked nationwide up to 17th March.

The slogan “okoa uoni wa macho yako” meaning, save your sight and eyes, is expected to characterize this year’s glaucoma week.

According to the deputy minister the disease affects mostly adults with more 40 years of age and grows worse by time.

It is mostly associated with shortsightedness and 20 per cent of the cases can be inherited, said the deputy minister.

“In Tanzania 4.2 per cent of people with more than 40 year of age which is about 440,000 individuals have Glaucoma,” he added.

“And it’s depressing that 70 to 90 per cent among those affected don’t have any idea about this disease,” noted Dr Ndugulile.

He asked people to cultivate the habit of screening. He revealed that due to the presence of centers and consulting experts in Tanzania, over 1,740,000 people have been diagnosed with various eye problems. He noted that last year, only 13,240 people visited eye clinics.

“During this week people will have access to knowledge about Glaucoma; it will be available to all hospitals with eye clinics,’’ he said.

So everybody over the age of 40 or have this problem should make sure that he/she participate well.

About 2.8 per cent of the people with eye problems in the world which are about 7 million individuals have Glaucoma, and among those 4.5 million individuals are totally blind.

The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that up to 2020 the number of blindness caused by Glaucoma will reach 11.2 million.