Call to govt: Make information public

By George Sembony @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Government institutions have been called upon to voluntarily provide information to the media to avoid misinformation on various state issues.

The call was made by Tanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Zena Said at a special meeting to commemorate Press Freedon Day.

Ms Said pointed out that refusing to provide correct information to the media was dangerous because it attracted misinformation and denied the public its constitutional right to be informed.

“Red tape is not healthy. If you have information and refuse to avail it for public consumption you create a vacuum which can be filled with unfounded rumours that could cause more damage,” she said.

She also cautioned the media against use of words or language that was bound to confuse the public or cause disharmony amongst them.

She said that the media was a very important tool that could help in building a responsible society.

She stressed on the importance of press freedom but warned that there was no freedom without limits.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) chief for Tanga Region, Mr Christopher Mariba, stressed the need for media personnel to avoid taking bribes, saying such an attitude was unhealthy for building of a corruption-free society.

He said that the press had a an extremely important role to play in educating the public on various issues that could help them avoid corruption.

Mr Mariba advised media personnel to read and learn the various laws and regulations on corruption. “Use your role to advise the government on the best ways of combating corruption,” Mariba appealed.

Meanwhile, the Tanga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Edward Bukombe has stressed that crucial role of the media in maintenance of peace and security in the country.

He, however, urged media men and women to be cautious over their security saying that they should understand societies they were working before embarking on any work.