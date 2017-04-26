Call to sort out unresolved Union matters as TZ turns 53

By Kalunde Jamal and Athuman Mtulya @TheCitizenTz kjamal@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar/Dodoma. As Tanzania commemorates the 53rd anniversary of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, stakeholders want the two governments to address the remaining three Union matters.

Speaking to The Citizen in interviews, the stakeholders commended the governments for the efforts made so far. The remaining unresolved matters are double registration of Zanzibar vehicles in Mainland Tanzania, the modality on how to fund the Union and share revenue and Zanzibar’s shares in the defunct East African Currency Board.

The chairman of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, Mr Shehe Hamad Mattar, said the remaining three Union matters should be resolved the soonest if the Union is to have relevance to the people.

“The two governments need to address these challenges. We don’t need to hear stories that the governments are in a process of addressing the challenges,” he said.

For his part, CUF deputy Secretary-General (Isles) Nassor Ahmed Mazrui accused the governments of lying to the people by saying there were only three Union matters remaining to be resolved. Mr Mazrui said although the two governments had formed a joint finance committee, it had never functioned.

“For example, although Zanzibar laws state that oil and gas is not a Union matter, the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania states the opposite,” said Mr Mazrui.

University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Bashiru Ally said the success of the Union shouldn’t be measured by how many Union matters had been resolved.

“Union matters will continue rising because time changes. We should work hard to strengthen the Union,” stressed Mr Bashiru.

Speaking at a press conference in Dodoma on Sunday, the minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, mentioned the issues that had been resolved this financial year or whose resolution continued to be sought as including registration of vehicles, the modality on how to fund the Union and revenue share, Zanzibar’s share in the defunct East African Currency Board and as Zanzibar’s dividends from the Bank of Tanzania, and the participation of Zanzibar in international affairs.

“Other issues are registration of international shipping liners under the Tanzanian flag, and the Zanzibar Government’s participation in the Union budget process,” Mr Makamba, who was tabling his 2017/18 budget estimates, said.

He also said the employment ratio of 79 per cent for mainlanders and 21 per cent for Zanzibaris was also being adhered to in all employment opportunities under the Union Government.

Mr Makamba told reporters that the issue of gas and oil exploration and extraction had been resolved and each side had its own legislation governing its own resource.

A member of the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Mr Joseph Mhagama, said for a joint Finance Commission to implement its constitutional mandate properly, the committee proposed it to be placed directly under the Vice President’s Office or Under the President’s Office. The commission is currently under the ministry of Finance and Planning.

Responding to the proposal, the deputy minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, told the House that the best practice worldwide was for such commissions to work under the ministry of Finance.