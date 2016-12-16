Calls mount for release of JamiiForums founder

Dar es Salaam. Pressure is mounting for the government to release Mr Maxence Melo, the co-founder of Jamii Media which runs the popular social media platform JamiiForums.

Mr Melo has so far spent three nights in custody without being taken to court after the police denied him bail on the grounds that he would not cooperate with the investigators once he is released, according to Mr Melo’s lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki. The police have not officially said why they are detaining Mr but his lawyers suspect it is due to his refusal to disclose the identity of contributors of his blog.

Not only did the #FreeMaxenceMelo# hashtag trend on Twitter for the whole of yesterday, local and international media and human rights organisations on separate occasions and statements also called upon the government to set free Mr Melo. The organisations include the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC), Tanzania Editors Forum and Tanzania Human Right Defenders Coalition (THRDC).

In its statement, a Uganda-based CIPESA said it strongly condemns this unjustifiable arrest, and urges the Tanzanian authorities to immediately release Mr Melo and henceforth cease any intimidation of Jamii Media (the company under which JamiiForums is run), its staff, and other social media users.

The statement further said that Mr Melo’s arrest extends the “steady and worrying deterioration in media freedom and Internet freedom” since President John Magufuli took the reins of power at the end of last year. The CPJ wrote that security forces should immediately and unconditionally release Mr Melo. According to CPJ Africa Programme Coordinator, Angela Quintal, the government should be investigating allegations of corruption, instead of pressuring a website to violate its users’ trust and privacy.

“Maxence Melo and JamiiForums give people across the region an important platform to discuss serious issues of public concern,” said Ms Quintal from New York.

At the same time, a THRDC statement issued by the national coordinator, Mr Onesmo Ole Ngurumo, said it is disturbed by the current government’s stance towards democracy, freedom and liberties of its people. It called on the police to release Mr Melo immediately due to the fact they have failed to press charges against him in the court of law within the required timeframe of 24 hours.

“We also demand the government to stop interfering with the freedom of online media and further stop harassing the owners of such platforms in a bid to force them to disclose identities of their users and also ensure that Cybercrime Law and others are not used to restrict Internet users the freedom in Tanzania,” read the statement.

The chairman of TEF, Theofil Makunga, said in a statement that they want President John Magufuli to stop wanton violation of Mr Melo’s rights.

“Mr Melo has the right to be taken to court within 24 hours. Holding him beyond that time is a violation of his human rights,” Mr Makunga said.

The LHRC executive director, Dr Hellen Kijo-Bisimba, joined other activists demanding the release of Mr Melo. She pointed out that what the police are doing after the 24 hours that he spent in remand cell is not a correct police procedure and is earning them a bad name.

“What the police are doing now is threatening the public while creating a bad image for Tanzania in the eyes of the world when it comes to implementing the law…and they are not saying why they are detaining Mr Melo,” said Dr Kijo-Bisimba.

But according to Mr Melo’s lawyer, the police have given the assurance that the investigation file from the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) will be submitted today (yesterday) and possibly that he would be taken to court today.

The demand for the release of Mr Melo was also taken up by social media users that were using the hashtag (#) #FreeMaxenceMelo#.These also expressed their displeasure over his detention.

Mwananchi Communications Limited Managing Director Francis Nanai wrote on his twitter handle: “It’s crucial to respect our Constitution, especially the aspect of freedom of expression; free media is key for a true democracy.”

Communications expert and social media activist Maria Sarungi wrote on her twitter handle: “Honest feedback is important for any government and whistleblowing sites are crucial in the fight against corruption.” And Mr Jon Charles Gore, in his twitter handle, wrote that #FreeMaxenceMelo# needs to go global. “The Tanzania government’s Internet censorship and persecution of related individuals must stop,” Mr Gore penned.

On Wednesday the police searched Mr Melo’s office and house and took two Jamii Media staff for questioning.