Cameroon, CAR hold security meeting

Yaoundé. Senior defence and security officials from the Central African Republic (CAR) and Cameroon are meeting Yaoundé to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between both countries.

The CAR delegation, headed by Defence minister Joseph Yakete, arrived in Cameroon on Sunday and was received in Yaoundé by Mr Joseph Beti Assomo, the host counterpart.

The four days meeting, held on the ‘high instructions’ of presidents Paul Biya of Cameroon and Faustin Archange Touadera of CAR, ends on Wednesday.

Experts say Central Africa was one of the most volatile regions on the continent where poor governance, armed conflicts and transnational crime contribute to the persistent insecurity of states and peoples.

Both Cameroon and CAR are members of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States (CEMAC) and the meeting, according to officials, was in line with Yaoundé’s efforts towards the stabilisation of the war-ton neighbouring state.

Cameroon also contributes troops to the UN peacekeeping operation in the country; MINUSCA. It increased its peacekeeping troops from 100 in 2013 to over 500 in 2014 to reach a total of 1,285 in 2015, according to UN statistics.

CAR has been grappling with continued violence since March 2013 when the diamond-producing nation descended into chaos following ethnic and religious crisis between Muslims and Christians, that led to the ousting President Francois Bozize.