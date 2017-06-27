Campaign to fight use of children on farms

By By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Regional authorities have launched a campaign against child labour in tobacco farming.

International Labour Organisation (ILO) representative Mr Gerson Nyadzi said a committee had been formed to create community awareness through training. The committee involves members from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Mr Nyandzi said that parents, teachers and guardians would be trained on the importance of education for children and the effects of child labour.

He said children between ages 5 and 17 in the region were increasingly engaged in tobacco farming. This has affected school performance among children as it is the leading cause of school dropout.

“School attendance among children here is poor especially during the tobacco farming season,” he said, adding, “The committee has received training on how to prevent child labour.”

According to the ILO official, over 4 million children in the country are engaged in child labour.

The coordinator of the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) in the region, Mr Robinson Kigono, urged parents to collaborate with the committee in curbing child labour.

“Parents are the major cause of child labour as most of them here engage their children in tobacco farming to increase yields,” he said, adding that the effects of tobacco farming are great.