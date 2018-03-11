By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Anti-tobacco campaigners say the efforts to save smokers from harmful use of tobacco through investing in alternative crops are still facing drawbacks due to the counter efforts invested by some high level political officials and giant companies with interests in the tobacco business.

Speaking at the just-ended World Conference on Tobacco or Health in South Africa, an anti-tobacco activist from Tanzania, Ms Lutgard Kagaruki said despite the challenges, there is still room for sensitizing farmers in Tanzania’s tobacco-growing areas to enable them replace tobacco with alternative crops.

Ms Kagaruki, the Executive Director of Tanzania Tobacco Control Forum (TTCF) said at a press conference in Cape Town that studies done in Tanzania show that tobacco production increased by 583 per cent from 2006 to 2009 but dropped by 491 per cent between 2010 and 2014.

She reported that more than 70 percent of the farmers had adopted alternative crops. “Current data from Namtumbo District indicate that, between 2006 and 2014, there has been increased tonnage in both food and cash crops and a decrease in tobacco production,’’ she said.

She was presenting a paper titled: Alternative crops to tobacco: a gate-way for tobacco farmers Ruvuma region, Southern Tanzania. Mr Kagaruki’s presentation aroused a number of questions from the journalists who sought to know the level of efforts being invested in controlling tobacco in Tanzania.

In response, Ms Kagaruki said, “There is need for increased political will so that Tanzania gets a good legislation that would inform policy makers so that the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control is implemented.” That, she said, can be achieved through public sensitization.

During one of the conference sessions, the Director Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Dr Douglas Bettecher said that there is need for civil society and the media to come up with the right information on the real impact of tobacco consumption so that government leaders see the reason to intervene and control the epidemic.

During the World Tobacco Conference, a new initiative was launched to serve as a global watchdog that will aggressively monitor deceptive tobacco industry tactics and practices that undermine public health. It’s known as the Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products (STOP).

The tobacco industry is now funding campaigns such as “Smoke-free world.” This is seen as a cynical attempt by tobacco companies to re-brand themselves as “responsible” and “legitimate” contributors to the public health debate.

And according to the Head of the WHO’s Framework Convention Tobacco Control(FCTC), Dr Vera Luiza, the rise in tobacco industry interference in public health policy is a reaction to the progress made in tobacco control over the last decade.”