Caretaker govt looms for Italy if last-ditch talks fail

President Sergio Mattarella will try once again on Monday to broker an agreement to form a viable government two months after Italy's inconclusive elections, following threats to name a team of technocrats instead.

The March 4 polls left a right-wing coalition led by the far-right League party in the driver's seat with 37 percent of the vote.

Seeking to ward off the prospect of a caretaker cabinet, League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday proposed going into a temporary government with the second-placed Five Star Movement (M5S) until December.

This would give parliament time to pass a new electoral reform and adopt next year's budget for the eurozone's third-largest economy.

He said fresh elections could then be held early next year.