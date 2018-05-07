Monday, May 7, 2018

Caretaker govt looms for Italy if last-ditch talks fail

 

President Sergio Mattarella will try once again on Monday to broker an agreement to form a viable government two months after Italy's inconclusive elections, following threats to name a team of technocrats instead.

 

The March 4 polls left a right-wing coalition led by the far-right League party in the driver's seat with 37 percent of the vote.

 

Seeking to ward off the prospect of a caretaker cabinet, League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday proposed going into a temporary government with the second-placed Five Star Movement (M5S) until December.

 

This would give parliament time to pass a new electoral reform and adopt next year's budget for the eurozone's third-largest economy.

 

He said fresh elections could then be held early next year.

 

The anti-establishment M5S, led by Luigi Di Maio, garnered 32 percent in the election, while the leftist Democratic Party won 19 percent.

