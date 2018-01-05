Cargo up at Dar port as Vat removed

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Transit cargo passing through the Dar es Salaam port increased by 35.3 per cent last year compared to the previous year, a statement by the Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (Ticts) issued on Thursday said.

The increase is due to the removal of the Value Added Tax (Vat) on transit goods ancillary services by the government, Ticts chief executive officer Jared H. Zerbe said in the statement.

The number of cargo at port increased to 501,690 TEUs in 2017 from 324,593 the previous year.

“We thank all our customers for their trust in us and we are assure them our full support,” said Mr Zerbe.

Transit cargo to the landlocked countries has been driving growth for Ticts as a result of increased commodity prices, such as copper pushing growth for exports and imports.

In order to take services closer to clients Ticts has opened a regional office in Rwanda.

Despite the achievements Ticts faces challenges. “The transit cargo dwell time has not decreased, which now leads to decreased terminal storage capacity,” the statement reads in part.

“Therefore, transit containers cannot be transferred outside the port, because of the cargo present in the storage awaiting clearance,” the statement adds.

The company is currently working with government authorities to look for alternative storage areas, according to the statement.

In the meantime, Ticts has 18.75 hectares located within the port of Dar es Salaam, with terminal capacity of 18,000 TEUs with an annual capacity of not less than 400,000 TEUs. Ticts has four berths with quay length of 725 metres and with 12.2 metres depth.

The container handling company also owns an ICD at Kurasini, 1.6 kilometre away from the container terminal with 6.7 hectares operating as Inland Clearance Depot (ICD) and Container Freight Station (CFS).

However, Mr Zerbe appealed to customers to speed up the process of clearing the cargo. “We appeal to all our customers to expedite clearance of their cargo immediately after discharge in order for the port to be efficiency to handle the increasing cargo through our port,” insisted Mr Zerbe.

Ticts has invested over $100 million.

The company has full automated terminal operating system, known as Next Generation Terminal Management System (nGEN), which helps operators work efficiently and also take full advantage of Radio Data System (RDS) for wireless transmission. It adds also to the communication process and on container information at the point of loading and unloading.