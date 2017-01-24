Case on murder of Dr Mvungi set for hearing on Feb 16

By Rosina John The Citizen Correspondent

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court will start hearing of a case on the murder of the former member of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) Dr Sengondo Mvungi.

Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba set the date yesterday after prosecution completed investigations that took three years.

The accused in the case include Mr Longishu Losingo, who was a guard at the deceased’s residence. Others are: Mr Juma Kangungu, Mr Paul Mdionondo, Mr Mianda Mlewa and Mr Msigwa Matonya.

They are accused of attacking Dr Mvungi on November 3, 2013 at his Msakuzi Kiswegere residence in Kinondoni District, causing his death.