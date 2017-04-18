Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Cashew farmers demonstrate to DC office to demand payment

 

The District Commissioner, Mr Christopher Ngubiagai, conformed the incident when talking to cashewnuts and simsim stakeholders held in Lindi municipal.

By Mwanja Ibadi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Lindi. Some 55 cashewnuts farmers from Lihimalyao village in Kilwa District, Lindi Region have demonstrated to District Commissioner’s office to seek government intervention over delay to receive their payment from a local cooperative union.

He said after receiving the farmers, he called a meeting of the district peace and security committee which ordered the arrest of executives of Ulina Amcos, a local cooperative union which has delayed the payments to the farmers.

“We want the leaders to tell us where the money has gone. We want to find out why these farmers have not been paid. This is not good,” he said.

