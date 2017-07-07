Cashew nut campaign launched for local market

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mr William Ole Nasha has launched a campaign to promote local market to cashew nuts.

Speaking at the 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) exhibition, Mr Ole Nasha said the campaign aiming to encourage Tanzanians to buy and consume cashew nuts in order to boost local business and farming.

He said, currently the country is mostly depending on foreign markets.

"Local market should be given first priority, to better assist small to medium entrepreneurs financial raise and eventually creating jobs," he said.

He said, exporting cashew nuts to other countries leaves Tanzanians without some economic and nutrient potentials available in the crop.

He went on saying that eating cashew nuts helps to minimize fat in blood veins which cause blood pressure.

Cashew nuts also help to reduce weight and obesity.

On the other hand, he said the government has committed to support the sector by giving a directive price to fertilizers in order to increase production.