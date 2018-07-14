Chadema, ACT mull fielding one candidate

Dar es Salaam. Chadema and ACT Wazalendo technical committees yesterday met to deliberate on how they can collaborate in the upcoming by-election in Buyungu Constituency and 79 wards.

This follows cooperation agreement by Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe in Kakonko District during the burial of Buyungu Constituency legislator Kasuku Bilago (Chadema).

Mr Bilago died at the Muhimbili National Hospital on May 26 and was buried on May 31 at Kasuga Village in Kakonko District.

Speaking during the burial, Mr Mbowe said Bilago’s death should unite residents of the district and Tanzanians at large.

For his part, Mr Kabwe said in respect of the late Bilago he had agreed with Mr Mbowe to form a democratic alliance during the by-election in the constituency.

“We want to field a single candidate and collectively campaign for him/her,” he said, adding, “Unity from other political parties, trade unions, farmers associations, union of businessmen and other citizens is also needed.”

The Chadema director of Protocol, Communications and Foreign Affairs, Mr John Mrema, told The Citizen on Thursday that the meeting was expected to come up with a joint agreement on the candidate who will stand for the seat and get the support of both parties.

“We have already nominated our candidate for the by-election. But, it is until after that meeting that that of our candidate will be known,” he said in a telephone interview.

For his part, ACT-Wazalendo spokesman Abdallah Khamis said four members of the party’s technical committee were meeting with their Chadema counterparts for deliberations on strategic areas of cooperation.

“We will take into consideration the interests of the country and our individual parties during the discussions,” he said during the telephone interview yesterday.