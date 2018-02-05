Chadema, CCM halt Kinondoni by-election campaigns

By Fortune Francis and Kalunde Jamal @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema and CCM have suspended parliamentary by-election campaigns in Kinondoni Constituency on Monday in order to fully take part in the burial ceremony of fallen Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru.

The 87-year-old veteran politician, who died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) on Friday, February 2, will buried on Monday, February5, at the Kinondoni Cemetery.

Immediately after his death, his family announced that Mr Kingunge, who held various positions within CCM and government, will be buried close to his wife Peras Kingunge who passed away at the same hospital on January 4 and was laid to rest on January 11, this year.

Addressing a parliamentary by-election campaign in Kinondoni Constituency at Kinondoni Manyanya on Sunday, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said Mr Kingunge has done a lot to this country, noting that he deserved respect and honour in his last journey.

"Mzee Kingunge is a person of integrity. He has contributed a lot for the development of this country. We will suspend our campaigns tomorrow (today) to fully participate in his burial,” he said.

For their part, CCM regional authorities have also announced a similar decision through its political and publicity secretary, Mr Simon Mwakifwamba saying party members, cadres and leaders will fully take party in the burial ceremony.

“Following our commitment to take part in the burial, CCM has suspended all public campaigns planned for Monday (today),” he said.

He said the party will abide by a burial schedule to be released by coordinator of the funeral Omary Kimbau, calling upon party members, cadres and leaders to arrive early for the burial.