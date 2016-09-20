Chadema: Govt slow on quake

Dar es Salaam. Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has criticized the government for delays to deliver humanitarian assistance to the victims of the earthquake in Kagera which occured on September 10.

This was said by Chadema acting secretary general Salum Mwalimu during a meeting organised by the Bukoba Urban Member of Parliament, Mr Wilfred Rwakatare in Bukoba.

He said the government had failed to provide wananchi with humanitarian assistance immediately after the quake.

“The government shouldn’t delay in any way to fulfil its obligation as people are still suffering… it has been moving at a snail’s pace despite the fact that the disaster is termed as the biggest calamity to have happened in the country,” he said.

The opposition party was also surprised by the government’s reliance on contributions from donors and private institutions, saying the money should have came from the disasters management fund under the Prime Minister’s Office.