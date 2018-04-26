Thursday, April 26, 2018

Chadema briefing called off – supposedly on police orders

 

In Summary

The Press meeting was to be heldat the party’s office on April 25 after Ndada MP Cecil Mwambe came back from a local court, where he is facing a case that had its preliminary hearing on the same date.

Advertisement
By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Leaders of the opposition party Chadema in Mtwara failed to hold a scheduled press briefing on Wednesday because, according to them, they were ordered to call it off by the police.

The Press meeting was to be heldat the party’s office on April 25 after Ndada MP Cecil Mwambe came back from a local court, where he is facing a case that had its preliminary hearing on the same date.

It would have been attended by various local and national Chadema leaders including secretary general Vincent Mashinji who is currently in Mtwara.

Speaking after his court appointment, Mr Mwambe informed supporters that they had been ordered to call the meeting off.

 

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Of the union structure and unresolved issues debate

As Tanzanians commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar the two

Sadc intervenes to ease tensions in three nations

The Southern African Development Community’s Double Troika Summit in Angola came up with a number

  • News
    Malaria vaccines show positive signs  
  • News
    New malaria infections drop in 2017: NBS  
  • News
    Media landscape dogged by challenges in 2017: report  
  • News
    Why Arusha residents shouldn’t fret over Union Day ‘protests’  