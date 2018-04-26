Chadema briefing called off – supposedly on police orders

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Leaders of the opposition party Chadema in Mtwara failed to hold a scheduled press briefing on Wednesday because, according to them, they were ordered to call it off by the police.

The Press meeting was to be heldat the party’s office on April 25 after Ndada MP Cecil Mwambe came back from a local court, where he is facing a case that had its preliminary hearing on the same date.

It would have been attended by various local and national Chadema leaders including secretary general Vincent Mashinji who is currently in Mtwara.