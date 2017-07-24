Chadema condemns arbitrary arrests of its leaders

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Opposition Chadema has condemned arbitrary arrests of its leaders and the prevention of political meetings by the state.

Speaking yesterday, the Central Zone Chairman of the party, Mr Alphonce Mbassa, said it was saddening to see opposition political leaders being harassed and its leaders arrested by police each passing day.

“A strategy by the government using the Police Force clearly aims at weakening the Opposition something that cannot be accepted and it deserves to be condemned by all peace loving Tanzanians,” he said.

Mr Mbassa said the opposition leaders in the country had been like refugees in their own land. He said what was happening undermines democracy.

“Tanzania is a country that follows multi-party politics and major aim of any political party is to clinch power. For this to happen parties should be given space to operate and engage in politics in order to strengthen themselves,” he said.

For his part, former chairman of Chadema’s Youth Wing in Dodoma Region, Manyanya Manyanya, said he was supporting a statement by the party’s chief lawyer, Tundu Lissu, that democracy was being suppressed.

He said it was undeniable that CCM leaders were currently holding public meetings, but surprisingly, when Chadema leaders tried to even conduct indoor meetings they were arrested.

“It is necessary for every Tanzanian, who knows the importance of the country’s peace, to raise his or her voice for justice and peace, which we gained through efforts of leaders who was made by leaders, who fought for independence,” he said.

In Dodoma Region, Special Seats MP, Kunti Majala, was arreasted last week by police while holding meetings in Chemba District.