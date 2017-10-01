By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Elder’s Council of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has pointed at health, economic and representation as the main challenges facing elders in the country.

This was said as part of International Elderly Day commemoration.

Speaking to journalists today, October 1, the secretary general of the Council Mr Roderick Lutembeka asked the government to form a law which will assure elders of their rights including representation in the Parliament.

He said elders need a legal framework that will guarantee their rights in terms of health services, economic activities and representation in decision making organs.

"Though we have a policy for elders which was enacted in 2003, it is toothless since there is no laws and regulations to guide its implementation,” he said.

He added that the envisaged law should go hand to hand with the process of finalising writing of a new constitution.

"The new constitution has elaborated in detail the right of elders in the all sectors. For instance, it directs that elders should have a representative in the parliament," he said.

According to him, though the president has the constitutional right to appoint ten MPs, there was no senior citizen who has been appointed.