Chadema lawmaker in serious condition

By By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Special Seats legislator Aida Khenan (Chadema) had to be rushed to the Muhimbili National Hospital after she was knocked down by a motorcycle yesterday morning near Parliament premises.

According to Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, Ms Khenan who sustained serious head injuries, was initially rushed to Dodoma’s Referral Hospital before she was later airlifted to Dar es Salaam.

“It was a terrible tragedy. She was just crossing the road after the morning Parliament session, when a ‘bodaboda’ motorist knocked her down. She sustained serious head injuries,” he said.

Mr Ndugai said after a few hours of being hospitalised at the Dodoma Referral Hospital, medics recommended that she should be transferred to MNH due to the seriousness of her condition. “Her condition was very critical to the extent that we had to order for a private jet through our National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and rushed her to Dar es Salaam where she continues with more effective treatment,” he said.