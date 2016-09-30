Chadema lawmakers’ case set for October 12

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court on October 12 is expecting to conduct the preliminary hearing of a criminal case facing Chadema legislators.

Resident Magistrate Huruma Shahidi set the date on Wednesday after prosecution informed the court that investigations were complete.

The accused in the case included Kawe MP Halima Mdee, Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara, and Ubungo MP Saed Kubenea. They are charged along with three other opposition Chadema members with attacking Dar es Salaam regional administrative secretary Theresia Mmbando.

The charge relates to the controversy surrounding the election of Dar es Salaam City Council’s mayor and deputy mayor.