Friday, April 27, 2018

Chadema leaders honour police order, report at central station

 

By Fortune Francis @TheCitizentZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Four Chadema leaders, who include the party’s Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji, have reported the central police station today, April 27, as they were directed by the police.

Other leaders, who reported at the station here are Chadema women wing chairperson Halima Mdee, Tarime Urban legislator Ester Matiko and her Bunda counterpart, Ester Bulaya.

The quartet, who are facing seditious charges, were directed to report today on March 27. Five other Chadema members are also facing similar charges.

The others are Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Deputy SecretariesJohn Mnyika (Mainland) and Salum Mwalimu (Zanzibar), Tarime Rural MP John Heche and his Iringa Urban counterpart, Mr Peter Msigwa.

They are accused of holding illegal demonstrations on February 20 on the eve of the Kinondoni parliamentary by-election.

During the alleged demonstration a National Institute of Transport Student, Ms Akwilina Akwilini was shot dead.

 

 

 

