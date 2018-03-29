Chadema leaders to spend Easter weekend in jail

By Tausi Ally @The CitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema top leaders will spend the Easter weekend at the Segerea Remand Prison.

This comes after the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court ordered that they should be brought to the court on Tuesday, April 3 for the purpose of finalising their bail procedures.

Earlier, the court ruled that the six leaders be granted bail to Chadema’s top leaders despite their no show at the courtroom.

Their absence at the time that the bail was being granted attracted fierce legal exchanges from the prosecution and defence sides, with State Attorneys, led by Faraja Nchimbi, petitioning the granting of bail under Section 378 (1) of the Criminal and Procedure Act (CPA).

In the bail conditions, each remanded leader of the main opposition party would be required to have two sureties who will sign a Sh20 million bond.

After listening to arguments from both sides, Principal Resident Magistrate, Wilbard Mashauri ordered that the Chadema leaders should be made available at the court to finalise their bail processes before proceeding with the filed petition.