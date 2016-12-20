Chadema officials acquitted in Moshi

By Bahati Chume TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Moshi. Siha District Court in Kilimanjaro Region has dismissed a case facing three leaders of the opposition Chadema for allegedly an unlawful gathering.

The suspects were the district’s party’s secretary Emmanuel Nabora, Ndumet Ward Councillor Jackson Rabo and Special Seats Councillor Witness Nerey Riwa In the case No. 86 of 2016, which was being heard by the court’s Principal Resident Magistrate Arnold Kirekiano, the trio were facing two charges.

Mr Kirekiano said the trio, including the other suspects who were yet to be arrested, were being accused of conspiracy contrary to the penal code no. 16 reviewed in 2002 section 385.

He said on August 24, this year, at about 10.30am at Sanya Juu in Siha District, the accused conspired to hold an unlawful assembly contrary to the country’s laws. In the second charge, Mr Kirekiano said the suspects gathered, contravening the law no. 16 sections 74 and 75 respectively.