Chadema smells rot in the coming by-elections

By Ibrahim Yamola and Helen nachilongo @TheCitizenTz hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The main opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has urged the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to make sure that the upcoming by-elections are held in free and fair environments.

The re-elections for Buyungu Parliamentary seat and in other 79 in Tanzania mainland are expected to be held on August 12.

The Buyungu Parliamentary by-election is held following the death of its MP Mr Kasuku Bilago (Chadema) in May, while those of ward councilors will be held following defection of ward councilors from the opposition to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji told reporters on Thursday July 12, the party will participate in the by-elections.

“We are going to the elections because we know Buyungu and residents from other wards needs to get good representatives,” said Dr Mashinji.

He warned that if NEC wouldn’t ensure that the by-elections are free and fair they might cause chaos.

Dr Mashinji outlined some of election irregularities, which occurred during the nomination, as endorsement of names of his party cadres to run for the by-election, who doesn’t have the party’s blessings.

He added that he had written a letter to returning officers in Tunduma and Songwe Districts but he hasn’t get any response.

Dr Mashinji said those, who were nominated to vie for the positions forged the letters.

However, when contacted, National Electoral Commission Election Director Mr Athuman Kihamia played down the allegations.

Mr Kihamia said the electoral commission will announce the names of those, who have been nominated to vie for the by-elections, will be announced on Saturday 14.