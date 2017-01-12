Chadema to appeal court judgment over Kilombero MP

By Deogratius Kamagi dkamagi@tz.nation media.com

Dar es Salaam.The main opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has planned to appeal against the conviction of its Kilombero MP Peter Lijualikali who was sentenced to six months in jail.

The party's director of legal affairs Tundu Lissu has told members of the media that the process to challenge the judgment is underway as they were not satisfied with the ruling.

"We shall also ask for him to be granted bail, as the matter is within legal framework," he said