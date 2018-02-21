Chadema youth wing chair to lead burial of slain cadre

By Geofrey Nyang'oro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Chadema youth wing (Bavicha) national chairman Patrick ole Sosopi will lead mourners to the burial of the party’s slain cadre Daniel John today.

According to reports availed to The Citizen, then-Hananasif Ward secretary John will be buried on Wednesday, February 21, at Rungemba Village, Mufindi District in Iringa.

Chadema deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu and Nyasa Zone chairman Peter Msigwa are among the party bigwigs who are expected to attend the burial.

John was kidnapped, tortured and killed by unknown assailants. His body was recovered on Sunday, February 11, at Coco Beach.

Speaking during the requiem at St Anna’s Parish in Hananasif, Dar es Salaam, on Tuesday, February 20, Chadema Coast Zone chairman Frederick Sumaye, who is also the former prime minister, urged leaders to uphold justice.

Mr Sumaye said John was killed because he stood for justice.

"If justice isn’t provided, people are terribly hurt. If we don’t fight for it then we deserve to be thrown away like salt that has lost its flavor and is left to be trodden under foot of men.

"Since Daniel’s blood has been shed, it will be seeking justice forever.”

He said society should not remain silent and instead it should press for authorities to pursue perpetrators of injustices.