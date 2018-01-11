Chadema youth wing unhappy with Lowassa's comments on JPM

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Members of the Chadema Youth Wing Council have strongly spoken against praises showered by former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa to President John Magufuli.

They called the praises as ‘disrespectful’ to the opposition party, Chadema.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, January 11, Chadema Youth Wing secretary Julius Mwita observed that Mr Lowassa's visit and meeting with President Magufuli at State House on Monday were not the party's concerns, but the praises that their 2015 presidential candidate showered on the Head of State.

"We don't have a problem with his visit and later holding talks with President Magufuli at State House. We’re concerned with his praising the President, while he is aware of how the government has been treating the Opposition in the country,” he said.

When asked to comment on party's stance over rumours that Mr Lowassa was on his way to rejoin CCM, Mr Mwita said, "Mr Lowassa won't be the first to defect from Chadema and join the ruling CCM. If that were to happen, we will simply accept his decision and we wish him best of luck. But I'm sure he will not leave the party," Mr Mwita.

Meanwhile, Chadema Youth Wing Council has condemned a recent statement issued by acting secretary of CCM Youth Wing Shaka Hamidu against Singida East MP Tundu Lissu.