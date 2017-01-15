Chambers’ role in anti-poaching war

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. He came to Africa for the first time in the late 1980s to fight the wanton killing of the endangered chimpanzees in the Congo rain forests.

The exercise was not largely successful but managed to save the tiny population of pygmy chimpanzees, a slightly smaller primates compared with those found in East Africa, from extinction.

Later he ventured into Tanzania, this time in the early 1990s to fight ostrich farming, a lucrative business in the country that was opening up its doors for foreign investors under more than two decades of state-controlled economy.

“There was the outbreak of mad cow disease in the developed countries leading to a near collapse of the beef industry. Ostrich farming was proposed to replace cows. This is because ostrich has red meat,” Mike Chambers, the man behind anti-poaching drive using the specialised unmanned aircraft called drone, told The Citizen on Sunday in an interview.

Initially, ostrich farming looked promising given the experience the firm he worked for got from neighbouring Kenya.

But he was soon to turn his energies in favour of horticulture, another entrant into Tanzania’s economy which would soon flourish around Arusha, the hub of the country’s tourism industry.

“I came to Africa to fight wildlife crime but found myself in horticulture. I didn’t come here for agriculture,” he said noting that he settled at Gomba Estate, a settler farm located south east of Arusha where he secured 300 acres to cultivate vegetables, mainly beans, peas, baby carrots and others mainly for export.

Mike Chambers entered into the horticulture business when the sub sector was still dominated by flower farmers but soon ensured it diversified into vegetable and fruit cultivation in addition to growing spices all for the export market.

It was at this juncture that he teamed up to form the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha), a powerful lobby group based in Arusha that was to spearhead the growth of the industry.

The association was formerly operational in 2004, it was until the entry of Ms Jacquiline Mkindi, the current executive director two years later that the body became even more active.

“She had a lot of talent and a lot of ability to interact with different types of people,” said Mr Chambers, commonly known to his associates and partners as simply Mike, adding; “She was implementing that strategy to bring together big flower and vegetable growers.”

For years he was the vice-chairman of the association and he made his impact felt, especially with creating a more conducive environment for the growth of the horticulture sector. That included working closely with the government.

But the 63 year old Canadian, born in Montreal, horticulture was not the only business he was involved with.

He was equally concerned with the elephant crisis, which has seen the decimation of thousands of jumbos in Tanzania and elsewhere in East Africa much as he was forced to the jungles of the Congo forests to fight the poachers in 1989-1991.

This is what forced him into applying the drones to fight poachers, being among the first people in Tanzania to initiate the exercise.

“It is a well known thing. Tanzania is losing its natural resources because of human irresponsibility,” he said, saying the use of drones to fight the poachers was arrived at because the situation had worsened.

Why drones in anti-poaching war?

He said the drones were much preferred because under the current situation, aerial surveillance was needed and this cannot be done entirely by the helicopters and light planes were too expensive to run.

For him, it was unfortunate that the drones have been associated with the Allied Forces’ military adventures in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The full deployment of the drones to fight poachers in Tanzania could be later this year following three trials successfully conducted in Tarangire National Park in October 2014, Selous Game Reserve (May 2015) and Mkomazi National Park in September 2015.

“We used different planes in each trial,” he remarked noting that this was intended to find the right machine for different aspects of air navigation which include flight time, sound check, range endurance and human detection. He described the latter as the most important aspects of air reconnaissance.

“Now we are going to buy the machine which suits the purpose… the one which is cost-effective and which could cover more areas,” he said.

Countries where the drones have been effectively used to fight poaching include South Africa, Namibia, Kenya and with prospects that they can be used in Tanzania and other countries much involved in anti-poaching war.

In deploying a new technology to combat poaching, Mike runs a company called Bathawk Recon and a non-governmental entity called Elephant Survival Organization.

Bathawk Recon is working closely with the Tanzania National Park Authority (Tanapa) and the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to create an innovative UAV anti-poaching service

This plan will operate American-made Super Bat DA 50 drones to detect poachers, day and night, with hi-tech IR/EO sensors.

Flying above, the drone would allow operators to spot poachers in real time, then contact the protection authority (Tanapa or Wildlife Division) rangers. The latter would guide them to the suspicious activity.

“Implementing solutions on UAV anti-poaching surveillance, is not easy, even with the best plans in place,” Mike, said adding; “In Tanzania, and most African countries, there are now UAV regulations in place for this new technology.”

With its potential scale, this could be anti-poaching’s aerial reconnaissance solution to the poaching crisis in Africa.

“It is a partnership,” he explains in an interview. “And my job is to figure out what our partner, the Government, needs to be satisfied so we can all move forward.”

Recently, the Elephant Survival Organization announced it was extending its activities in the United States where it is raising funds for anti-poaching.

“We have opened office in the US because the philanthropic organizations are keen on supporting local activists coming up with solutions such as the drones in the anti-poaching drive,” he said.