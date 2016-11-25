Chaos reigns supreme as Lipumba appears in court

By Rosina John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chaos broke out at the High Court yesterday during the first appearance of embattled CUF chairman Ibrahim Lipumba in a civil suit filed against him party Board of Trustees.

Some members were fighting each other at the Court’s corridor shortly after the case was called for mention before Judge Sakieti Kihiyo.

Prof Lipumba, accompanied by Ms Magdalena Sakaya, deputy secretary general (Mainland) and nine other CUF members all of who were expelled from the party, appeared before the Court yesterday for hearing the case filed against them by the Board of Trustees.

Other respondents in the suit are the Registrar of Political Parties and the Attorney General (AG).

Chaos broke out after a group of members of the party, who allegedly support CUF secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad, attempted to bar Prof Lipumba from entering the judge’s room for hearing of his case.

It happened as Prof Lipumba approached the door to the room when some members opposed to him block his entry, something that those supporting the embattled chairman did not accept.

There was an exchange of harsh words between the two sides before one of Prof Lipumba’s supporters attacked one from the other side, resulting into full chaos.

However, Prof Lipumba managed to enter the room leaving the two groups exchanging harsh words outside the room.

Due to that situation, Judge Kihiyo ordered all people out of his room except for the parties to the case, that is, the applicants and respondents.

In the case, that was filed on October 19, the CUF Board of Trustees is seeking among other things the court to nullify the letter of the Registrar of Political Parties that declared and recognised Prof Lipumba as the lawful chairman of the party.

They are also seeking for an order prohibiting and restraining the Registrar of Political Parties from acting and conducting in excess of his jurisdiction and powers in respect of the internal administration of the Board of Trustees.

At the same time, the CUF Board of Trustees, represented by advocate Juma Nassor, said they wrote a letter to the judge requesting him to withdraw from hearing of the case.