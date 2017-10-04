Chaumma wants clarification on fate of residents over land

The Ukombozi wa Umma (Chaumma) party wants the government to clarify to residents of Dodoma over their fate in the land controversy instead of leaving the burden to the municipality. The party’s national Deputy Chairman, Kayumbo Kabutali, said on Sunday that there were still unanswered questions about the fate of the residents after the disbandment of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The Dodoma municipal head of the department for land, town planning and natural resources, Mr Joackim Henjewele, told councillors that there were many disputes left unsolved by the defunct CDA including the issue of residents’ plots and compensations. (Habel Chidawali)